Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 540 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 414,245 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 921.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 246,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 132,930 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 279,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 124,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,887,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 372,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

