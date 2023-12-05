Mount Lucas Management LP Increases Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.