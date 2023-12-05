Ariel Investments LLC Buys 537 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 27,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.