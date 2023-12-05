The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 976,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

HCKT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,268. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

