Ariel Investments LLC Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of iQIYI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iQIYI by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 551,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,892. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.52. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of analysts have commented on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

