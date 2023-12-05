Union Savings Bank Makes New $126,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.98. The company had a trading volume of 137,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,535. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

