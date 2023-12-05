Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 127,080 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 38.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE MEI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,378. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $903.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Methode Electronics

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 23,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.