Palisade Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

