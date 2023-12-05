Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 7,496 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 223.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 106.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

