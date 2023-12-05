Ariel Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,444 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TIM worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TIM by 620.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in TIM by 2,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Get TIM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays lowered shares of TIM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

TIM Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. Tim S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TIM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1244 per share. This is an increase from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

TIM Company Profile

(Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.