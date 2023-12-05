Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,935,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

