Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 40.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

