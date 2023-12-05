Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,153 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin bought 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,523,814 shares of company stock worth $1,531,238,503. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

