1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 31,786 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

