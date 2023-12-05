SpartanNash (SPTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on December 29th

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.61.

SpartanNash last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

