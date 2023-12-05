26,826 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,287,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,035,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Lumentum from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Lumentum Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LITE opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

