ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Decreased by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ASML by 18.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $690.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $665.78. The firm has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

