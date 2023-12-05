Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 205,611 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $486.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.83. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

