Investors Research Corp Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 83,257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,767,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,047,000 after buying an additional 1,765,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

DHI stock opened at $130.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.97 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

