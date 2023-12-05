Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

