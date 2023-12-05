Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 472,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 247,597 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,423,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6,593.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 135,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,268,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

