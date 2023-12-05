Concentric Capital Strategies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,951 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Trex by 5.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 20.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. Trex’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

