Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Materion worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materion by 948.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

