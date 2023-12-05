PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Increased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11,636.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $93.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $94.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.52.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

