7,243 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.16. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

