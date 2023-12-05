Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,754,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Herc by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Herc by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

