Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

MOS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

