Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

