Palisade Capital Management LP Has $17.22 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,876,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 92.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 7.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $2,930,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

