Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 122,292 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,292 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Phreesia worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Phreesia by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 9.0% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $80,485.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,610 shares of company stock worth $567,877. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.84. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

