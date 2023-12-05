MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

