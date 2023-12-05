Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $2,722,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

