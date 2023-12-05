Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,535,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,724,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of LXP Industrial Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Xponance Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LXP stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 294.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

