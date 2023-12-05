Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 29,312 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,113,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $25,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 178,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 18.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

