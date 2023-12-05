Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 211,202 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 182,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Stock Up 1.2 %

Granite Construction stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $47.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Articles

