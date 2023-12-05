Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Illumina worth $26,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $113.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

