Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 8,528 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 448,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $25,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after buying an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,409,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,479,000 after buying an additional 288,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.