Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,852 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.16% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $26,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 65,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.00 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.58). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.