Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,278 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.25% of SITE Centers worth $34,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 83.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

SITC opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

