Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,786 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Portland General Electric worth $34,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of POR opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 85.97%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

