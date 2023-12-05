Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.34% of TD SYNNEX worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.2% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 505,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,962,000 after purchasing an additional 137,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,466,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,622,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $108,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,130.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at $3,997,335.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $108,600.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,130.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

