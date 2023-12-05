SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,278 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SITE Centers worth $34,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,631,000 after purchasing an additional 316,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SITE Centers by 64.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 145,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SITE Centers by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 60.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 400,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 151,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

