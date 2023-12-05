Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 387,388 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

MP Materials stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

