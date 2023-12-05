Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $31.90 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 810,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SRC opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

