Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,874 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Humana worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.7 %

Humana stock opened at $491.98 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $553.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.