Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $34,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 5,075.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GVA shares. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

