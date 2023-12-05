Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 15,810 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.82% of Adtalem Global Education worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.0 %

ATGE opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

