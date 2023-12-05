Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 101,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 5.76% of Stoneridge worth $29,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 42.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,910,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 861,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $8,422,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 363.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,678 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 50.7% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 520,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SRI stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

