NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,362,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,769,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 29.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMIH stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

