Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $493,000 Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $149,442.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $241,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $432,612. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE TMST opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.